james wan was busy in the world of “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom”, but now returns to horror with a dash of “Black Mirror”. We talk about “M3GAN”a new horror movie which tries to take the concept of “Chucky” to a level where horror and technology become an unorthodox combination. What is the film about and when is it released?

The director of great horror movies like “Saw”, “The Conjuring” and “The Night of the Demon” come back from the hand of studies blumhouse Y Universal Pictureswith a story that seems to move away from the classic screamers to focus on the plot.

M3GAN is a doll that starts out as an ally, but develops into an assassin of sorts. Photo: Paramount Pictures

What is “M3GAN” about?

“M3GAN” tells the story of a realistic doll with artificial intelligence programmed to be the best companion and ally of children, especially parents. The robot is built by Gemma, a roboticist who faces being Candy’s new guardian, her 8 year old orphaned niece.

When the challenge of being a mother starts to get too big, Gemma pairs her M3GAN prototype with Candy, in order to take a load off her shoulders. But soon she’ll find out your decision is much more lethal than you think.

This synopsis is somewhat reminiscent of “The diabolical doll” (Child’s Play) of 2017 —that infamous remake of “Chucky” with the voice of Mark Hammil—, but we will have to wait to see the tape.

When does “M3GAN” premiere?

“M3GAN” arrives in theaters in the United States on January 13, 2023. For Latin America, there is still no confirmed release date.