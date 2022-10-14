The Pentagon said that the new package of military assistance to Ukraine will include ammunition for HIMARS

The US Department of Defense has revealed what should be included in a new $725 million military aid package that Washington will allocate to Ukraine. It is noted that the package contains ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and artillery shells, reports RIA News.

“The new defense assistance package includes: additional ammunition for HIMARS, 23,000 155mm artillery shells, 500 high-precision 155mm artillery shells, five thousand 155 units of remote anti-tank mining systems,” the Pentagon said.

In addition, the United States will provide Kyiv with anti-tank guns, high-speed anti-radar missiles, vehicles, and ammunition. The US Defense Department clarified that since January 2021 they have provided Ukraine with military assistance worth $18.2 billion.

Earlier, Thierry Mariani, a member of the European Parliament (EP) from France, said that some of Paris’s allies are making every effort to ensure that the conflict in Ukraine drags on for years to come, and Europe thus becomes much weaker.