The beautiful North American model and instagrammer, Lyna Pérez, left nothing to the imagination showing her best side in a spicy and daring photo session in a red swimsuit on the beach.

Lyna Pérez paralyzed social networks in a monumental way with this series of photos in the fiery Swimwearsince his followers could not help but show him their great affection on his official Instagram account.

The North American had more than 230,000 likes and endless comments praising her enviable body, which makes her one of the best instagram influencers of the moment in which digital platforms.

Lyna Pérez steals the look in a spicy bathing suit. Photo: Instagram Lyna Perez

Among their comments, the ones that stand out the most are those of the also models and instagrammers, which are Alexa Dellanos and Antje Utgaard, two of the most beautiful models of the moment who are always very attentive to all the material that Lyna Pérez uploads to their official accounts.

And it is that the content of Lyna Pérez is always one of the most viral, since her photo sessions are one of the most spicy and daring of the moment. The perfect ingredient to be able to achieve this impact remains undoubtedly its heart attack figure.

The North American model looks impressive on social networks. Photo: Instagram Lyna Perez

Lyna Pérez continues to establish herself as one of the best in the world and her numbers speak for themselves, since she has 9.2 million followers only on her official Instagram account.