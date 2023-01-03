This 2022, Netflix turned on thousands of viewers with “Lady Chatterly’s lover”, the film with Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) inspired by a book banned for its high sexual content. Of course, this is not the only plot that has caught streaming users, as we also have the tape “Nymphomania”, which includes scenes of real intercourse; among other fictions that, with a duration of 2 hours and a peak, surely stimulated subscribers.

By 2023, the service already has one of its first bets on erotic content and promises to be as passionate as the successful “365 days”although in this case it is not a feature film, but a series.

“365 more days” is the last film in the Netflix original saga. Photo: Composition/Netflix

The Netflix series so hot you’ll want to constantly pause

The program in question is called “Prying Eye”, a show of only 10 chapters that will immerse you in a mystery case in which you will not only have mystery to spare, but also a lot of sex. So be careful who you decide to watch the episodes with.

What is it about? Here’s what the Netflix synopsis reads: “A talented (and very curious) hacker ends up involved in a dangerous investigation when her neighbor, a sex worker, leaves for the weekend.”

“Prying Eye”a Brazilian production, brings us closer to Miranda, a voyeuristic hacker whose routine consists of observing Cléo from her window, a luxury prostitute who lives right in the building across the street.

One day, the sex worker knocks on Miranda’s door and asks her to take care of her dog while she goes out of town for a few days. Exactly that same day, the woman receives a visit from who seems to be the man of her life, but not everything is as it seems in this suspenseful story.

“Prying Eye”, cast of actors