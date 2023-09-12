One of the hosts of the programCome the Joy‘ generated concern on the afternoon of Monday, September 11, when it became known that his oldest son is hospitalized. Luz Elena González burst into tears when she revealed to her broadcast colleagues that her son Santiago is hospitalized.

The host, actress and former beauty queen Luz Elena González She was strongly moved when presenting one of the capsules she recorded for the viewers of Tv Azteca’s morning show. Gonzalez it broke when talking about the unique moment he lived with the Lara Beltrán family. It turns out that they are fans of the program, so Luz Elena and the morning newspaper fulfilled their dream of taking them to a famous amusement park to celebrate the 16th birthday of Julio, one of the members of said family.

When sharing the details of that coexistence, Luz Elena González could not help but burst into tears upon finding so many similarities between his son and that of the Lara Beltrán family. That’s where he confessed that unfortunately on this occasion he couldn’t include his beloved Santiago, because he is hospitalized.

“(Julio Lara Beltrán) He turned the same age as my son. Forgive me, it’s just that I have my son (Santiago) in the hospital. My son wanted to go with us, but I hope to God it turns out well, forgive me,” Luz Elena commented as an explanation for her sudden crying in the live program.

Upon hearing what was happening, the other members of ‘Venga la Alegría (VLA)’ tried to console Luz Elena, who was sitting next to Patricio Borghetti, doing their best to calm her down. In this sense, González continued telling a little more about the experience and emphasized that it is not about talking about his family, but without a doubt on this occasion he found a lot of similarity between the tastes of his son and that of the Lara Beltrán.

“I’m going to take him with them so they can get to know him, it was very emotional. For me it was very nice to take them, I hope that this week he can leave the hospital,” said Luz Elena González when she burst into tears.

VLA: Why Luz Elena González’s son is hospitalized / Photo: Instagram @vengalaalegria

Why is Luz Elena González’s son hospitalized?

At that moment the other members of the Tv Azteca broadcast did not question Luz Elena González about what is keeping her eldest son Santiago in the hospital. However, it must be remembered that Santiago Martínez González is a special 16-year-old adolescent who is part of the autism spectrum.

Santiago is the first child of the marriage formed by Bernardo Martínez and Luz Elena González. The teenager was diagnosed with autism some time ago, to a lesser degree. In addition, the young man has a younger sister named María José.

