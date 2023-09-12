Researcher says his work consisted of warning about threats from the Chinese Communist Party

A British parliament official denied this Monday (September 11, 2023) having worked as a spy for China and said he was “completely innocent” of accusations of collaboration with Beijing. The information is from the agency Reuters.

On Sunday (September 10), the London Metropolitan Police announced the arrest, in March, of 2 individuals under the Official Secrets Act, which deals with cases related to suspected espionage. According to the newspaper Sunday Timesone of those detained was a researcher who worked in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament.

The suspect is believed to be connected to several high-ranking deputies, including the chair of the foreign affairs committee, Alicia Kearns, and the minister of security, Tom Tugendhat. This Monday (September 11), his lawyers issued a statement on his behalf, in which they deny the allegations, although without mentioning his identity.

“I feel forced to respond to media accusations that I am a ‘Chinese spy.’ It is wrong that I am required to make any form of public comment about the fake news that has occurred.”he said.

The note also states that the suspect is “completely innocent” and who dedicated his career as a researcher to “educating others about the challenge and threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party”.

Police announced that both suspects were released on bail. In accordance with common practice in the United Kingdom, authorities have not revealed the identity of the suspects as they have not yet been formally charged. The 2nd suspect did not speak publicly about the case.

This Monday (September 11), after his return from New Delhi, where he participated in the G20 summit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he said be “horrified” with reports of espionage. “The sanctity of this place must be protected”said the government leader when speaking in the House of Commons, emphasizing that he is committed to “protect democracy”.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the UK he said that accusations that China is suspected of “stealing British intelligence” is completely “fabricated” is “malicious slander”.

“We firmly oppose the allegations and urge the relevant parties in the UK to end their anti-China political manipulation and stop staging this political farce.”he declared.