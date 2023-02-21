And this massive killer reptile can crush its powerful jaws with more force than an industrial car crusher.

Crocodiles can grow in that area up to 6 meters long, and they can hold their breath under water for an hour and a half.

The researchers measured the muddy crocodile’s bite at 3,700 pounds per square inch, more than the force of a car-smashing hydraulic press of 2,000 pounds per square inch.

According to a local resident, “The way a crocodile hunts is that its prey cannot tell when it is approaching.”

While crocodile attacks on humans are rare, they can happen. From 2015 to 2018, four people were killed in Australia in crocodile attacks.