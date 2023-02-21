The famous Mexican youtuber Luisito Communicatesbeing in Bolivia, attending the Oruro Carnival and the cable car in La Paz, he did not miss the opportunity to taste a coca leaffor which it immediately went viral, before this, we present to youI know what it is and what effects it can cause consume said product.

The influencer Luisito Comunica, who in recent days has been in controversy after talking about the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), and assuring on his Twitter account that he does not need to accept money from the government, through his Instagram social network, He let us visit the country of Bolivia, where, as is customary, he ventured to try typical dishes, including coca leaf.

The vlogger and businessman born on March 20, 1991 in Puebla de Zaragoza, enjoyed days in the city of La Paz, while in his latest publication, the youtuber nicknamed ‘El Pillo’, showed an image where he was holding a bottle of alcohol alligator and one bag of crushed coca flavor passion fruit.

Seeing the 31-year-old businessman, on his Instagram, ‘luisitocomunica’, who in his video that he shared, chewed coca leaves and drank a sip of alcohol, 96% proof.

In the post, the Mexican influencer mentioned, “Drinking like a Bolivian borrachillo, with a 40-cent drink and coca leaves ����: Do not try it, this is something extremely harmful and tastes terrible”.

Although he showed clips of various dance communities in honor of Pachamama, he enjoyed the festivities, to the point of trying the passion fruit-flavored crushed coca bag, so we will tell you what that leaf is and its effects.

What is it and what effects does the coca leaf cause?

The coca leaf is a sacred plant of the Andes, it is mainly used in rituals such as the offering to Pachamama. When chewed, the leaf often acts as a stimulant that helps fight pain, tiredness, thirst, hunger, even to overcome the discomfort of heights.

The leaf is of South American origin, the plant is commonly known to be one of the ingredients for the preparation of cocaine, however, in Bolivia it is used for products such as soaps.

In Bolivia, it is enshrined since 2009 before the Constitution, to be used for medicines, traditional uses and culture. Likewise, people from the Andes, they chew and drink mate de cosa without any problems.

Although the United Nations convention declared the product as illegal narcoticthe president of Bolivia has sought to disqualify the leaf as a drug since it is part of his culture.