Morelos.- On the morning of Friday, April 1, Guadalupe went to take her three children to school, when she returned home she was attacked with bulletsfor which he lost his life, this in the town of Chiconcuac, in the state of Morelos.

The events were recorded around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, on Miguel Hidalgo street, in the town of ChiconcuacGuadalupe took her three children to school and upon returning was attacked with bullets by unknown individuals who fled the scene.

The body of the mother of the three children was left lying on the street a few meters from the center of the community of Chiconcuac, Morelos.

Police elements arrived at the scene, who cordoned off the area until the arrival of paramedics, who could not do anything for 28-year-old Guadalupe, since she had no vital signs.

Elements of the Forensic Medical Service arrived at the scene and proceeded to lift the body to take it to their facilities to perform a law autopsy.

The municipal and state authorities carried out an operation to find those responsible but could not find them, in the same way an investigation folder was opened.