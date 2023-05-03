Mexico.- The talented brother of Jenni Rivera, Lupillo Riveraspoke about the great popularity it has had Featherweight in recent times with his ‘corridos lying down‘, which have occupied the first reproduction spaces on various streaming platforms.

During a meeting with the press, Lupillo Rivera pointed out that the figures dedicated to this new musical genre that has already broken records “are very talented people because they have been changing music; if you are a person in any industry that you come and make any changes great musical, it means that you have a very special talent”.

However, the interpreter of ‘background background‘ focused on the great fame that Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known as Featherweight or ‘Double P’because according to his perception it is a whole “phenomenon” for the Mexican music industry.

“A phenomenon that is coming very strong and is being seen, it still has not reached the top that it should reach because it will reach much higher than many artists that are out there right now,” said the 52-year-old singer.

Likewise, Lupillo stated that the songs that Featherweight has released and that have become a hit are not just fashion, since he considers that the 23-year-old would have a lot to offer.

“I don’t think it’s fashion, I think the boy does bring something very interesting, he brings something very special and it’s good that now it was his turn.”

But that was not all, but Belinda’s ex also confessed that he would not be closed to the possibility of making a collaboration with Double P, taking into account the great success he has had with other artists, such as Natanael Cano.

On the other hand, the interpreter refused to issue any statement that relates him to Belinda, because for him this story is already in the past.

It should be noted that Lupillo Rivera was not the only one who was questioned about Featherweight, as recently Christian Nodal also spoke about what he thinks of everything his colleague has achieved in his short career as a singer, indicating that “he is number one of the world, and he is the person who represents the Mexican regional”.