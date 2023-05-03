Teresa Magueyal was murdered this Tuesday in front of a preschool in Celaya, Guanajuato; after his murder was revealed there was outrage in the state and throughout Mexico.

Why the nationwide outrage over Teresa’s murder and who was she? Here we tell you everything that is known about this mother who fought until the end to find her son.

Magueyal was assassinated on May 2 while riding a bicycle in front of a preschool in the community of San Miguel Octopan, Celaya, Guanajuato.

According to reports, she was attacked with bullets by armed individuals who were traveling on a motorcycle and then fled the scene without leaving a trace.

The woman died on the spot, while her body was covered by neighbors with a pink sheet; then, the street where the murder occurred was protected by the Municipal Police, the National Guard and the Army, while the experts from the State Attorney General's Office processed the scene.

Outrageous murder of Teresa Magueyal

The murder of Teresa Magueyal, a searching motherhas generated indignation and sadness in Mexico. the activist was looking for his son, José Luis Apaseo Magueyal, who disappeared in April 2020.

It was the busor “A Promise to Keep” (UPPC), to which she belonged, who announced the death of the search mother.

In addition to condemning the murder and demanding an immediate investigation and the search for those responsible for the crime, in addition to demanding reparation measures for Magueyal’s family and guarantees of non-repetition for her and the members of the group.

Who was Teresa Magueyal?

Teresa Magueyal She was a mother who day by day was dedicated to the search for her son, who disappeared in 2020; since then, she has joined the UPPC collective.

According to the collective, every day she was looking for her son, José Luis Apaseo Magueyal, who disappeared on April 6, 2020 in the same community where she was murdered.