Minister of Social Security stated that municipal elections are different from presidential ones; signaled support for Túlio Gadelha, in Recife

The Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, stated that he will be on platforms opposing the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2024 municipal elections.

In an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Saturday (23.mar.2024), Lupi said that the election is different from the election for president, such as the one in 2022, and takes into account regional factors.

“Municipal elections reflect the characteristics of local reality. The national one has to have a macro definition”he declared.

The minister, who is affiliated with the PDT, stated that he will be on the opposing side in the elections for Recife City Hall: he will support Túlio Gadelha (Network), while the PT must endorse João Campos (PSB).

Lupi said he wanted a federation “wide” in the elections and declared that in at least 4 states it will be allied with the PSB. Regarding the PDT's conversations with other parties, the minister did not rule out an alliance with the PSDB.

“One thing is the institutional relationship that the government needs to have a vote from Parliament on issues that are fundamental. I don’t think this gets in the way, especially because Lula is very pragmatic”he declared.