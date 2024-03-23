Mérida.- The outrageous video was broadcast through social networks showing how a horse collapses from exhaustion after walking tourists in Mérida, Yucatán.

The outrageous video was spread on X (formerly Twitter), as it generated reactions from the apparent mistreatment of the horse who collapsed from exhaustion while walking some tourists.

According to reports, the events occurred in the streets of the Historic Center of Mérida and generated criticism, since horses are used as vehicles for rides.

The horse ended up on the pavement and the owners began to pull him to stand up again, but to no avail.

The horse collapsed on the pavement / Photo: Capture

The video was broadcast on the X account @sereslibres_mx and users lamented the recent death of the activist Elena Larrea, who was protector and founder of the horse sanctuary.

He couldn't stand up / Photo: Capture

“They have them stopped for hours. They can't stand their little legs“, “Good time to put Elena Larrea's teachings into practice”, “The heat in Mérida is terrible and they continue to subject these poor animals to work that they do not deserve.” Users commented.

