The sixteenth edition of the LupeFolk festival, organized by the Guadalupe Municipal Board and produced by Surefolk, will feature two national groups and one from the Region of Murcia. On Friday, April 28, at the Guadalupe Auditorium, the festival will open with the show by Miguel Ángel Montesinos, ‘El Pantorrillas’, and his ‘Coplas del Molino’, a faithful exponent of the statement “folklore is alive”, with which many researchers and ethnographers refer to the music of the Southeast. A journey through traditional genres such as the jota, the fandango and the seguidilla with their varieties in this setting. Later, from La Mancha lands, Zas!candil arrives, a group of friends from Tarancón (Cuenca) who love root music with Javi Collado at the helm. On Saturday, April 29, in the morning, there will be a ‘Cajon family and body percussion’ workshop, by Pepe Abellán, at the Cultural Center of Guadalupe: free registration and limited places ([email protected]). And in the afternoon, at 8:00 p.m., a premiere arrives at this edition of the Folk Fest, the play ‘CID’ with Antonio Campos and La Musgaña. Free tickets for the first day and 6 euros the second day (at Bacantix).