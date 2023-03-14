Home page politics

Christian Sturgeon

The battles for Bakhmut put both sides in the Ukraine war to a severe test. Will Ukrainian Armed Forces Withdraw Soon? The news ticker.

Bachmut – The battle for Bachmut continues with undiminished severity. The Wagner group has been trying to take the small town in eastern Ukraine for months, but the Ukrainian defenders are still fighting the fighters of the Russian mercenary force. The price is extremely high. Hundreds of soldiers on both sides have been reportedly killed in and around the city every day since August.

War in Ukraine: Wagner group attacks in Bachmut from several directions

“Wagner’s Assault Groups are attacking from several directions, trying to break through the defenses of our forces and move into the city center,” Ukrainian Land Forces Commander Olexander Syrskyj said on Monday (March 13). However, according to their own statements, the Ukrainian units inflicted “noticeable losses” on the enemy in Bakhmut with artillery and tanks. “The defense of the fortress continues,” explains Syrskyj.

In the meantime, according to Ukrainian military observers, the Russian units have made up ground, especially north and northeast of Bakhmut. So, from the Ukrainian point of view, is it right to defend the city of Bakhmut for as long as possible? This question has been debated for a long time. Bakhmut has more symbolic than strategic or operational value, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Monday: “The fall of Bakhmut does not necessarily mean that the Russians have turned the tide of this fight.”

Nikolai Mitrokhin agrees. Bakhmut remains important as the center of the secondary line of defense of the Ukrainian armed forces in Donbass, said the historian, who works at the German University of Bremen. across from Al Jazeera. But the importance of the city has decreased significantly. The case of Bakhmut will not be decisive for the war.

The Ukrainian military historian Roman Ponomarenko considers the danger of encirclement in Bakhmut to be “very real”. He therefore recommended: “If we just give up Bachmut and withdraw our troops and equipment, nothing bad can happen… if they close the ring, we will lose men and equipment,” he said aloud Reuters the Ukrainian radio NV.

Ukraine war: Wagner group fears a counterattack

On the Russian side, meanwhile, a Ukrainian counterattack to relieve Bakhmut in the Donetsk region is increasingly expected. The boss of Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had mentioned this in a video message as a threat scenario for his units. According to Russian reports, several Ukrainian brigades were brought together for this purpose. So far, however, the mud has not allowed rapid advances off paved roads. (cs/dpa)