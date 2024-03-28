Lunacy Games is the new development studio founded by Bill Roper, along with other industry veterans. The announcement was made alongside the announcement of the first two ongoing projects: a survival role-playing game set in the Wild West, focused on storytelling and innovation, and a sequel Hellgate: Londonfor which the official license has been acquired.

Roper described the first, as yet unnamed, in an interview given to GamesBeatas “a combination of realism and graphical fidelity similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, mixed with the exploration and environmental storytelling of Skyrim and many of the survival and player freedom elements of Conan Exiles. In short, it's like Cowboys vs. Cthulhu, and you can transform into a werewolf.”

Lunacy Games' goal is to build a community: “We live in crazy times that require crazy ideas. With Lunacy Games we don't just want to make games, we want to build communities. Our goal is to create deep and meaningful worlds that resonate with gamers around the world.”