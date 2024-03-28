Lunacy Games is the new development studio founded by Bill Roper, along with other industry veterans. The announcement was made alongside the announcement of the first two ongoing projects: a survival role-playing game set in the Wild West, focused on storytelling and innovation, and a sequel Hellgate: Londonfor which the official license has been acquired.
Roper described the first, as yet unnamed, in an interview given to GamesBeatas “a combination of realism and graphical fidelity similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, mixed with the exploration and environmental storytelling of Skyrim and many of the survival and player freedom elements of Conan Exiles. In short, it's like Cowboys vs. Cthulhu, and you can transform into a werewolf.”
Lunacy Games' goal is to build a community: “We live in crazy times that require crazy ideas. With Lunacy Games we don't just want to make games, we want to build communities. Our goal is to create deep and meaningful worlds that resonate with gamers around the world.”
Who is Bill Roper
Bill Roper is a veteran developer, ex-Blizzard, who boasts in his portfolio titles such as Warcraft: Orcs & Humans, Warcraft II, Diablo, StarCraft, Diablo II, Warcraft III, Star Trek Online and Disney Infinity, to name a few. In 2007 he tried to launch Hellgate: London with little success, but evidently he hasn't abandoned the idea of trying something again in that narrative universe, which is decidedly under-explored.
Roper has held some very important roles in his career: for five years he was the vice president of Disney's interactive media division; in 2010 he founded Thundergod Publishing and for a year he was chief creative officer of Improbable. So we're talking about a person who knows what he's doing.
Regarding Lunacy Games, Roper explained that it is a company that is completely transparent with those who work there, where the executives share every aspect of management with everyone else.
