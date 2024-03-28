Football | Ossi Virta is an unlikely leader – manic working days and a rough childhood explain the top job

No one has anything bad to say about HJK's head coach Ossi Virra, but even more stories are told about his unconditional character and manic passion for football. One pain point is difficult for him to talk about.
Ari Virtanen HS
| Updated
No this should be possible. A year ago, it would have been completely impossible to think that a 35-year-old Ossi Virta is in the second most important position of head coach in Finnish football at the beginning of this year. The position of head coach of HJK's men's representative team is usually chosen by a coach who has earned his promotion, and who also often has a background in HJK.
#Football #Ossi #Virta #leader #manic #working #days #rough #childhood #explain #top #job
Leave a Reply