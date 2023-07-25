Today capturing content that can be achieved through cell phones is common, that is because obtaining these devices is very easy, either because of their price or simply because of the payment options to various. And now, a story has been shared about a strange sighting in the upper states of Mexico.

In various divisions of the state of New Lion, a luminous object has been seen in the skies, which cannot be distinguished very well due to the light, and that has led the inhabitants to think that it could be a UFO. However, it is something that many could have predicted for months with a certain company.

Here you can see it:

🌌 A SURPRISED LUMINOUS OBJECT IN THE SKY SOUTH OF MONTERREY 🌌 A few minutes ago, inhabitants of Colonia Estanzuela, and from the south of the state, in Hualauises and Montemorelos, Nuevo León, captured this luminous object crossing the sky. As the seconds pass, the object… pic.twitter.com/FeAFAswTJP —Yadith Valdez (@yadithvaldez) July 24, 2023

As has been reported, it is possible that these are the satellites that Elon Musk’s company, Space X, is the one that has launched satellites for testing and that tests of rocket experiments are subsequently carried out. And it is that recently, the businessman has come to have agreements in Monterrey to implement his companies.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It is a bit hopeless that it is a satellite, because it would be amazing to have the visit of beings that come from other parts of the universe, yes, as long as they come with peaceful plans.