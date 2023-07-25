Parking at three clinics in Moscow will change the rules of operation from July 31 as part of an experiment. About this on Monday, July 24, informed Deputy Mayor of the capital for social development Anastasia Rakova.

So, according to the pilot project, visitors to medical institutions will be able to park their car for free during a doctor’s visit. Meanwhile, two hours later, an increased tariff will operate – 1000 rubles per hour, clarifies RT.

According to Rakova, the pilot project is currently operating in 12 parking spaces near three city clinics, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”. Places will be marked with special blue information boards, the TV channel notes. “360”.

If the pilot project receives positive feedback from residents, then it will be extended to other medical institutions.

Branch No. 2 of the children’s city polyclinic No. 91 in the Danilovsky district on Lesteva Street, branch No. 2 of the polyclinic No. 46 on Jerusalem Street, as well as branch No. 2 of the children’s city polyclinic No. 38 in Protochny Lane, will participate in the project, writes NSN.

In June, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that work on the reconstruction of buildings for adults and children’s clinics in the Maryino area should be accelerated. According to the official, the adult and children’s polyclinics should start accepting patients as early as September 1.

In May, Sobyanin said that by the fall of 2023, after a comprehensive reconstruction, branch No. 1 of polyclinic No. 46 in the Tagansky district would again begin to receive patients. According to him, the medical institution will have new technologies, modern medical equipment, comfortable conditions for doctors and patients, the website reports. kp.ru.