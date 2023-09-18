L’ultima notte di Amore: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema Uno

L’ultima notte di Amore is the film broadcast this evening, Monday 18 September 2023, at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2023 film written and directed by Andrea Di Stefano. The protagonists are Pierfrancesco Favino and Linda Caridi. Below is the plot and cast.

Plot

The film premiering on Sky tells the story of a police lieutenant, Franco Amore (Pierfrancesco Favino), who finds himself investigating a murder just the evening before his retirement. Franco lives in Milan, is in love with his wife Viviana and for 35 years has served the State with pride and justice. He never shot a man, he always believed in honesty and pursued it with integrity. He himself has always defined himself as an honest person or one who has always aspired to follow the path of correctness, as he states in his retirement speech.

Until that moment his thoughts were on the next day, when he would have to say goodbye to everyone with a nice farewell speech. But that night, her last on duty, she will question everything. His friend Dino, as well as his partner for several years, is killed in a diamond robbery. This is how Love’s last night will turn out to be the longest of all. A night that seriously endangers his life and everything that matters and has always mattered to him: his work serving the state, his wife Viviana and his friendship with Dino. While events become tangled in an intricate knot, dawn in Milan seems to never arrive.

The Last Night of Love: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film The Last Night of Love? The protagonists are Pierfrancesco Favino, Linda Caridi, Antonio Gerardi, Martin Francisco Montero Baez, Francesco Di Leva, Fifi Wang, Matilde Vigna, Katia Mironova, Carlo Gallo, Fabrizio Rocchi, Chandra Perkins, Mauro Negri, Pang Bo, Camilla Semino Favro. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Pierfrancesco Favino: Franco Amore

Linda Caridi: Viviana

Antonio Gerardi: Cosimo Forcella

Francesco Di Leva: Dino Ruggeri

Emiliano Brioschi: Fulvio

Matilde Vigna: Nureyev

Camilla Semino Favro: Daria Criscito

Martin Francisco Montero Baez: Ernesto

Carlo Gallo: Tito Russo

Mauro Negri: medical examiner

Fabrizio Rocchi: Wolf

Katia Mironova: Rodica

Chandra Vivian PerkinsSharon

Noemi Bertoldi: Anna

Streaming and TV

Where to see L’ultima notte di Amore on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 18 September 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.