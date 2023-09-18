The inclusion of children with disabilities in mainstream schools began 14 years ago. In an interview with the FAZ, the chairman of the teachers’ association Stefan Düll talks about successes, difficulties and the AfD’s demand for “healthy schools”.

Mr. Düll, 14 years ago Germany ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and in the following years the inclusion of children with disabilities in mainstream schools began. How far have the schools come now?

Cities and city states such as Bremen today have a very high proportion of young people who need inclusion and attend mainstream schools. In regional states such as Bavaria, the rate is significantly lower. Bavaria has a very sophisticated special needs school system for this purpose. We always have to differentiate: We have those who are physically disabled. It’s about accessibility, which isn’t available in every school building. And then we have children with special educational needs, who have increasingly come to school in recent years. There can be a lot of challenges socially and emotionally.