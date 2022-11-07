the senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said this Monday (7.nov.2022) that the surroundings of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) suggests a meeting of the PT with the president of the Superior Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes. The meeting would take place in Lula’s first days in Brasília.

“The president-elect has a set of agendas, with the president of the National Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, deputy Arthur Lira, and with the president of the Federal Supreme Court, minister Rosa Weber, and we We are defending that he should also pay a visit to the Minister of the Superior Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes”, the congressman told journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil).

Randolfe also said that the members of the transitional government will not necessarily occupy positions in the 3rd Lula government. “None of the names listed in the transition will necessarily assume any position in the future government. This was made clear by the President, the Vice-President and Mrs Gleisi”.

Also according to the senator, all parties have already made their nominations for the transition team. “The 10 parties that formally participated in the first round campaign, yes. Plus the PDT, who was in the second round. I still don’t have information from the PSD and the MDB, because President Gleisi must have a meeting with the presidents of these 2 parties”.

Randolfe also spoke about a possible future position at the highest level of the government. He said he is available to Lula, but that he has not yet been appointed to specific positions. The senator also confirmed his trip to the Conference of the Parties on Climate, COP27, in Egypt.

HOW DOES TRANSITION WORK?

Lula’s 3rd term officially begins in January 2023 with the inauguration ceremony and the passing of the presidential sash on the 1st day of the year. Before that, however, the PT will be entitled to a transition office with 50 members to plan his government – ​​the 3rd as head of the Planalto.

The expenditure reserved in the 2022 Budget for technical and administrative support to the government transition team is BRL 3,216,288. Of this amount, R$ 2,316,288 are for personnel expenses and social charges.

THE Law 10.609, of 2002determines that the members of the transition committee may be appointed “from the second business day after the date of the round that decides the presidential elections”. In that year, the names could be chosen and made official from the last Tuesday (1st.nov).

The appointments of the so-called “Special Government Transition Positions” must be made by the Minister of the Civil House, a position currently held by Ciro Nogueira, and published in the DOU (Diário Oficial da União). Salaries range from BRL 2,701.46 to BRL 17,327.65.

O Decree 7,221 of 2010which also deals with the transition process, determines that the Civil House Minister is responsible for coordinating the work of the transition process.

like the Power 360 showed, Lula’s team will be headed by the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The figure of a coordinator is provided for by law. In 2018, whoever led the transition group from Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was Onyx Lorenzoni (PL), who was later appointed Minister of the Civil House.

All 50 nominees must be automatically dismissed – the term used to designate the resignation from public office – 10 days after the new government takes office. It is common for the sworn president to appoint members of the transitional cabinet to other roles in government.

The legislation also determines that the transition team has at its disposal a “base”, a physical structure to centralize activities. Since 2002, the space provided has been the CCBB in Brasília, located in the North Club Sector, close to Palácio do Planalto.

“It is incumbent upon the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic to provide, to candidates elected for the positions of President and Vice-President of the Republic, the location, infrastructure and administrative support necessary for the performance of their activities.”, determines the law.

On Friday (4.nov), the coordinators of the political and technical areas of the next government, Gleisi Hoffmann and Aloizio Mercadante, visited the CCBB, which will be the seat of the transitional government. Before, together with Alckmin, they also participated in a meeting with Ciro Nogueira on Thursday (3.nov).