CR Monday, November 7, 2022, 23:49



The Cartagena International Film Festival (FICC), which will be held from November 20 to 26 at the El Batel Auditorium and the Ramón Alonso Luzzy Cultural Center, will offer more than 60 national and international films in its fifty-first edition. Under the motto ‘Let yourself be abducted’, on this occasion the latest works by Hirokazu Korreda, Franck Dubosc, Ali Abbasi, Jordi Nuñez, Carlos Vermut and Mikel Gurrea, among other authors, can be seen.

“It is a source of pride for our city,” Mayor Noelia Arroyo proclaimed yesterday at the presentation, “to celebrate a festival that brings to Cartagena a careful selection of the best national and international cinema, and a proposal for parallel activities for all tastes and ages.” . The FICC has “that vocation to encourage our society to consume culture and that Cartagena continues to be a benchmark in the cultural field”

The poster for this edition features a girl, who seems to have been abducted, and is inspired by the iconic ‘Area 51’. “We want the public to be abducted by the FICC and the protagonist of our festival,” says Nacho Ros, president of the event.

‘Broker’, the latest film by Japanese director Hirozaku Kore-eda, will open the FICC on November 20. The play stars Song Kang-ho, the protagonist of ‘Parasites’, who won the award for best actor at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival. As for Spanish cinema, the FICC will exhibit ‘El que saberm’ by Jordi Nuñez, which opened the Mostra de Valencia in October. The screening on October 22, at 9:00 p.m., will feature Jordi Núñez, Marcos Lledó, producer, and Javier Amann.

Screenings of ‘Mantícora’, by director Carlos Vermut, and ‘Suro’, Mikel Gurrea’s first feature film, awarded the FIPRESCI prize at the San Sebastian Festival, have also been scheduled at the auditorium. European cinema will be present in the program, thanks to screenings such as ‘Holy Spider’, by the Swedish-Iranian director Ali Abbasi; ‘The Rebel Empress’, by Marie Kreutze; ‘Triangle of sadness’, by Ruben Östlund; ‘The quiet girl’, ‘The master gardener’, ‘The kings of the world’ or ‘Decision to leave’.

The official short films section will feature 10 works, selected from the more than 600 that have been submitted to the edition.

The Luzzy will offer, free of charge, the documentaries of the Europa.Doc section dedicated in this edition to the environment and nature. They will screen ‘Arica’, ‘The life of the trees’, ‘Il Buco’ and ‘A thousand fires’. This same space will also host the screenings of the ‘Young Fans’ cycle, in which ESO and high school students will be able to enjoy the well-known ‘Encounters in the third phase’, ‘Ultimatum on the earth’, ‘The War of the Worlds’ and ‘The Arrival’. On the 25th, the young fans’ short films can be seen on the big screen.

The closing and awards ceremony will be held on November 26. The FICC Award has gone to Jaime Chávarri, “one of the most renowned Spanish directors of his generation”. The FICC Award for cinematographic diffusion will be received by María Guerra, president of the Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain.

Tickets for screenings at El Batel can now be purchased (3.4 euros) at the box office and on the auditorium’s website. There is a bonus of 6 movies for 18 euros. Complete program at ‘ficc.es’.