The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will rest during the Corpus Christi holiday at the Aratu naval base, near Salvador, Bahia. The site has access controlled by the Navy. The arrival of the Chief Executive to the capital of Bahia on Wednesday (June 7, 2023) is scheduled for 3:10 pm. Lula was there during the Carnival holiday, in February, but interrupted his break to go to São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo. The city had been affected by heavy rains that caused landslides and, consequently, deaths. Lula frequented the base a lot in his first 2 terms, between 2003 and 2010. From 2007 to 2010, in his 2nd term, Lula spent 4 vacations in a row between the end and beginning of the year in Aratu.