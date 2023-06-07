After what Windows 10 will be executed in the ps4 a few hours ago, now we have The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom running on the Playstation Vita. The user oriorioriorioriori in Reddit has been showing the latest game of Nintendo “running” on Playstation Vita. This is achieved by running the game on the PC emulator yuzu and transmitting it to life through transmission system Moon light. In other words, the game isn’t technically running on the Playstation Vitainstead it’s streamed to it, but the result appears to be very playable, despite some perceptible lag.

Moon light is an open source implementation of the protocol gamestream. In simpler words, it is a tool that allows you to stream content from your pc to any device with a compatible client installed.

In you pc game you have the streaming server. Originally this was exclusive to graphics cards NVidia and included in GeForce Experiencebut now the most recommended option is to use the open source tool sunshinewhich also has the advantage of being compatible not only with cards NVidiabut also with AMD and Intel. (Note: sunshine is especially relevant now, since NVidia has discontinued the official service of GameStream in 2023).

In your display client (in this case, the Playstation Vita) you have your own Moon lightwhich will receive the transmission and allow you to control the pc remote form. There are clients for a variety of devices, including, of course, the lifebut also the Fire TV, Android, iOS and his own switches (technically you could stream Zelda from yuzu to you nintendoswitch!).

Together, this allows you to stream any content from your pc with windows to another device, using it to control the pc remotely (ie play). Moon light has been available in the Playstation Vita for more than 5 years, so there is nothing revolutionary involved here, except for the interesting aspect of running the flagship game of the switches in a console sonyof course.

The user oriorioriorioriorii is showing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom running on emulator yuzu and then transmitting the result to your Playstation Vita. Although you are using the official streaming server of NVidiapeople have recommended that you use sunshine instead, which might help reduce the lag.

Via: Wololo

