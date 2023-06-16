President says invitation was made by Coldplay singer; will be in France on June 22 and 23 to meet with Macron

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will speak at the next edition of the music festival Global Citizen, which will be held on June 22 in Paris, France. According to Lula, the invitation was made by English musician Chris Martin, lead singer of the band Coldplay. The information was confirmed to Power360.

Lula will be in the country from June 22nd to 23rd to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and should participate in a meeting on economy and sustainability. Also in Europe, she will travel to Italy to visit Pope Francis, who recently underwent surgery.

The music event is organized by the NGO Global Citizen, which focuses on ending extreme poverty. nominated “Power Our Planet: Live in Paris“the French edition of the festival will feature artists such as Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, HER and Jon Batiste.

According to official site of the organization, Chris Martin has served as the music festival’s international curator since 2015.

LULA AND COLDPLAY

In March, Lula and First Lady Janja met with Chris Martin and representatives of the NGO Global Citizen. On the occasion, Lula won a guitar autographed by the band members. According to publications on Lula’s social networks, they talked about the environment, protecting the Amazon, combating hunger and sustainability.

Meeting with Chris Martin and representatives of the NGO Global Citizen. We talk about the Environment and the protection of the Amazon. I got a guitar not a bracelet. 📸: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/X751SmlkLD — Lula (@LulaOficial) March 23, 2023

