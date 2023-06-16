Brazil Agencyi

The women’s team showed strength and defeated two-time world champion Serbia by 3 sets to 2 (partials 23/25, 25/22, 21/25, 25/12 and 15/11), on the night of this Wednesday (14) at the gym Nilson Nelson, in Brasilia, in his second appointment in the second week of League of Nations matches.

IT’S VICTORY! The Brazilian women’s national team @volleyball win second game in League of Nations in tie-break 3 x 2 23/25, 25/22, 21/25, 25/12 and 15/11 WHAT A GAME, my friends! pic.twitter.com/6UQWUVv0rk — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) June 16, 2023

With this result, the team commanded by coach José Roberto Guimarães took third place in the competition ranking with five points, one less than leader Poland and vice-leader United States.

The highlight of the match was the experienced midfielder Thaísa. In such an even confrontation, defined only in the tie breakthe two-time Olympic champion was the great technical reference of the Brazilian team on the court, being also the highest scorer of the match with 18 points scored.

