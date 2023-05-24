Next weekend, 27 and 28 May 2023you will find the editorial staff of Akiba Gamers around Levant Forthe new comics and pop culture fair of Bari.

During the day you will find us around the fair interviewing guests and taking photos, or in the pavilion dedicated to model making, guests of Modeling Center of Bariwhere we will be available to beginners and the youngest to teach how to assemble a GUNPLAthe mounting kits of Gundamsor i plamo series like Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, My hero academia and others.

Saturday 27give her 6pm at 19:00 you will find us instead in theArea Talk Mondstadt to chat about videogames and retrogaming with one of the guests of honor of the fair, the Dr Game.

Levant For is the new fair of Bari dedicated to the world of comics, video games, modeling and much more, full of special guests — such as Fraws, Sabaku no Maiku and the aforementioned Dr Game — as well as unmissable concerts such as that of Immanuel Casto and Romina Falconi (Saturday at 8pm) e The Stars of Hokuto (Sunday at 8pm). In the video games area there will be an area completely dedicated to Nintendo managed by Pokemon Millennium as well as an area set up with arcade cabinets by Crazy Game and competitive tournaments organized by eGames lobby. The chosen location is the New Fair of the Levantfor all the information on where to buy tickets we refer you to our article.