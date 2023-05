Lula and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G7 summit in Japan. | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Presidency of the Republic

The war in Ukraine and the need to increase bilateral trade and protect the environment were the main subjects addressed by Lula and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, during the meeting that the two had this Sunday, during the G7 summit. . The meeting, which was classified by Lula as “extremely important”, was the first between the two presidents since the PT took office.

“With the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, whom I had the joy of meeting for the first time here at the G7. We talked about trade between our countries, the need for joint efforts to defend the environment and the war in Ukraine,” said Lula in a message published on social networks after the meeting. Lula said he considered that trade between the two countries, which moves around US$ 10 billion a year, could be doubled.

According to Lula, Trudeau reiterated that he is happy with the return of Brazilian protagonism to the environmental debate in the world. Presidency sources indicated that, in his conversation with the Canadian prime minister, Lula once again emphasized the importance of protecting the environment to contain the climate crisis and comply with the agreements signed by the most polluting nations, “which are often not fulfilled”, as happened with the Kyoto, Paris and Copenhagen protocols.

During the G7 summit, Lula met with leaders from Australia, Japan, Indonesia, France, Germany, India, the Comoros Islands and Vietnam, as well as a meeting with the director general of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the secretary general of the United Nations, but avoided the meeting requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.