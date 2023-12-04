According to Poder360, a decision on departure will be made when the president returns to Brazil on Wednesday (Dec 6).

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should not attend Javier Milei’s inauguration as president of Argentina. The ceremony will be held on Sunday (Dec 10, 2023), in Buenos Aires. As found out by the Power360, the final decision will only be taken after the PT member returns to Brazil, scheduled for Wednesday (Dec 6). Lula is in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, to participate in COP28, the main UN (United Nations) conference dedicated to discussing the climate.