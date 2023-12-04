Although we are already in the last month of the year, films are constantly being released in theaters, among the best examples are Napoleon, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Boy and the Heron, among some others that may not have the desired importance. And within all this, to stay with the Christmas theme, it is totally a fact that this weekend is not going to be missed. Wonkawhich will focus on the beloved character from the stories.

As usual, expert film critics have already had the opportunity to see this film just a short time ago, and therefore, many have already uploaded their reviews on different internet portals, so that later the ratings can be transferred to places like Rotten Tomatoes. Apparently, much of the press has liked it in a decent way, not with excellent comments, but it has not been reported as a disaster either, since it has 79% on the web

Here you can see some opinions from the press:

Den of Geek: Despite the more timid marketing omissions, Wonka is both honest to Ghirardelli’s musical and surprisingly dated to boot. He may even win over Christmas skeptics. Pop Culture Planet: Wonka is mediocre. It tries to incorporate elements that are reminiscent of other musicals in a very unoriginal way and with a musical soundtrack that you will soon forget. After loving the magic and fantasy of the Paddington films, this was a disappointing turn by King. Collider: Wonka is a bit shaggy, with too many moving parts, but his spirit and optimism (and a fantastic performance by Chalamet) make up for the film’s weaknesses. Total Film: Even operating in Roald Dahl’s universe with a big budget and a star lead, this flawed but hugely crowd-pleasing musical fantasy is every inch a ‘Paul King confection’. Business Insider: Director Paul King (who also made “Paddington”) delivers a neither great nor terrible musical that is faintly reminiscent of another Dahl entry, “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” While he has some nice moments, he doesn’t require rewatching.

Remember that Wonka hits theaters next December 7th.

Editor’s note: Although it may not stand out too much, it is a film that I am quite excited to see in the coming weeks. Well, the chocolate factory theme has always felt like a Christmas style, so the premiere remains with the dates.