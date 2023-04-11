By Maria Carolina Marcello

(Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that on his trip to China this week, he will consolidate Brazil’s relationship with the Asian country, which includes an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping for a official visit to Brazil.

In an interview with Voz do Brasil, Lula explained that the intention of this week’s trip is to seek investment from the Chinese to help generate jobs and assets, in addition to trying to open the way for the sale of more Brazilian products.

“In China we are going to consolidate our relationship”, said the president, stating that the relationship had been “cushioned” under his predecessor’s government.

“We are going to try to convince the Chinese to invest more here, but we are also going to try to sell them Embraer planes, we are going to try to sell more soybeans, try to sell more corn, try to sell more meat”, he explained.

Regarding the invitation to the Chinese president, Lula commented that, in addition to holding bilateral talks, he intends to show the country and projects of interest to Xi.

Lula leaves for China on Tuesday, after his trip was postponed due to pneumonia and a viral infection that imposed about a week of rest and medication on the president.

In China, Lula should meet with Xi on the 14th. Before that, he will arrive in Shanghai on the 12th, where he will participate, on the 13th, in the official inauguration ceremony of former president Dilma Rousseff as the new head of the New Development Bank, the Brics bank, headquartered in the Chinese city. On the same day, the 13th, she goes to Beijing.