The mystery has finally been revealed about the next game of Super Mario that will come to nintendoswitch, which seems not to be from the main series. According to a rumor that has generated a lot of expectation on Reddit and has circulated on Famiboards in recent hours, it would be a remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door that it would be given a new life on the hybrid console.

The source of this information is the user PikminSnezkov, who claims to have three different sources that confirm this statement. Although this user already has an estimated release date, he has decided to wait for final confirmation from his third contact before revealing it.

Confirmation that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will come to nintendoswitch it would be great news for fans as this game is a favorite of the series. However, it remains to be seen what level of upgrade it will receive in this remastering. Considering that this is a game that was released many years ago, a simple HD upgrade may not be enough to justify a full launch price. It’s probably going to take something else, like a unique new game mode or an additional story about a character to make the story come true. remastering worth it.

Yeah Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is thrown in nintendoswitchthe hybrid console would feature three games in the series: the original game for Nintendo 64, The Origami King and this last title.

The recent animated movie Super Mario Bros. has broken records at the box office, so the news of a new plumber game for this year is exciting. We will continue to report any additional details about this unexpected remaster.

Via: Reddit