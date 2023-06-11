President declared that the Australian journalist did an “important job” in identifying “illegitimate actions”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published this Saturday (June 10, 2023) on his Twitter profile a text contrary to the extradition of Australian journalist Julian Assange from the United Kingdom. He said the press professional made a “important work of denouncing the illegitimate actions of a State” against another.

“His arrest goes against the defense of democracy and freedom of the press. It is important that we all mobilize in their defense”, stated Lula. The president declared that he sees extradition as “concern”.

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom rejected on Tuesday (6.jun.2023) the last appeal presented by the journalist, preventing the founder of the website WikiLeaks appeal an extradition order to the United States. He faces 18 counts under the US Espionage Act.

In May, Lula had already positioned himself on the case. She said prison is a “shame”. On June 17, 2022, the then presidential candidate declared that Assange’s crime was to speak to “true”.



Reproduction/Twitter – 10.jun.2023 Lula made the publication on Twitter after the decision of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Julian Assange, 51, founded the site WikiLeaks in 2006. Starting in 2010, Australian began publishing confidential information about the United States. The US government estimates that there were 700,000 documents.

The material, published in WikiLeaks and other vehicles, such as guardian It is New York Times, contained data on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and other diplomatic and military operations information. It also reported information on the air attack on Baghdad (Iraq), in July 2007. Part of the documents was about alleged abuses committed by the US Armed Forces.

Julian Assange was arrested in London in 2019 after spending 7 years sheltered in the Ecuadorian embassy. He was trying to avoid being arrested and extradited to Sweden, where he was accused of 2 rape cases. The inquiry was later dropped.

The leaks exposed human rights abuses and spying by leaders of other countries.

O Power360 separated the main events about the case of the founder of WikiLeaks.

Here’s the timeline: