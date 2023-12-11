President met with Michel Nisenbaum's family this Monday (Dec 11); hostage was captured by Hamas on October 7

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that the federal government has made efforts to free Brazilian Michel Nisenbaum, as well as others kidnapped by the Palestinian extremist group Hamas. The PT member received the hostage's family at the Palácio do Planalto on Monday afternoon (Dec 11, 2023).

The Brazilian leader said in his profile on X (former Twitter) that the release of the hostages “It is a humanitarian issue that needs to be above any conflict”. And he also stated that the country “continues to defend peace and that civilians do not suffer the consequences of war”.

Mary Shohat and Hen Mahluf, Michel's sister and daughter, are part of the entourage of relatives of South Americans kidnapped by the group. They passed through Argentina, where they met the now former president Alberto Fernández and the current one, Javier Milei. And they also went to Uruguay, being received by President Luis Lacalle Pou.

Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), leader of the Government in the Senate, said this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) that Lula personally met with foreign leaders who have access to the extremist group Hamas – such as the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani – and mentioned the kidnapped Brazilian. According to the senator, the name was noted by interlocutors who participated in the meetings.

KIDNAPPED BROTHER

Mery Shohat is born in Brazil, as is her brother, Michel. She is 66 years old. Michel, 59. They have lived in Israel for over 4 decades. Michel was kidnapped on the morning of October 7th when he went to a military post to meet family. According to reports, a Hamas member answered his phone when his family called. His car was found burned and his computer was rescued in Gaza.

Mery said she hasn't heard from him since that day. “We don't know about him. The Red Cross did not have access to the kidnapped people. He’s not taking his medication.”he said.