Doris Fundichely, daughter of Orlando Fundichely and Karina Rivera, became a mother when she gave birth to her little girl. As can be seen on her social networks, the conceited actor and television presenter was packing her suitcase to meet her first-born daughter, whom she called Isabella. Her pregnancy and her prominent belly captured all the attention of users, who even thought that Doris would have more than one baby. The person in charge of breaking the news was her partner Jaime Luna, who shared the memory photo on her social networks.

This Saturday afternoon Doris Fundichely’s daughter was born. Photo: Instagram / Jaime Luna

Doris Fundichely announced her pregnancy with audio from Tula

It was with a funny video in which Doris Fundichely She announced to her Instagram followers that she would become a mother. She used, nothing more and nothing less, the audio of the voice of Tula Rodriguez openly commenting that she would become a mother. Subsequently, the audio went viral on platforms such as TikTok.

Doris Fundichely shared with her followers the most recent decision she has made with her boyfriend. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram

Doris Fundichely: at what age did you become a first-time mother?

The talented young woman came into the world on January 13, 2000 and, currently, he is 23 years old. The well-known daughter of the ex-marriage Fundichely-Rivera She has more than 130,000 followers on her official Instagram account, which she has added as a result of her talent as a singer, model and actress.

Orlando Fundichely with his daughter Doris Fundichely. Photo: Instagram

How did Karina Rivera and Orlando Fundichely react?

The reaction of Doris’s parents was immediate. The presenter used her social networks to write: “Yes, I will be a grandmother. What a thrill! TI love you, my princess. That baby comes to fill our home with joy. Happy Mothers Day.” For her part, Orlando Fundichely He did not stop commenting: “I’m going to be a grandfather (laughs)”.