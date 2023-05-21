Presidents of Brazil and the United States met briefly in a working session of the G7 summit

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) posed for a photo with the American counterpart, Joe Biden, this Sunday (May 21, 2023), at a G7 meeting in Japan. The 2 participated in the group’s work session “Towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world”. Planalto did not say whether any subject was discussed. The leaders had already met for a bilateral meeting on February 10.