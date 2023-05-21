International Relations | Consul General: Finland is better known in the USA than it has been since the Winter War

According to the Consul General of Finland in New York, the images of Sanna Marin and Sauli Niinistö in the USA are positive and they are respected.

Manhattan

of New York When leaving the elevator of an office building in Manhattan, you immediately notice that you are now going to the premises of the Finnish Consulate General. In addition to the coats of arms of the Consulate General and the Permanent Mission of Finland to the UN, the space is decorated with Aalto vases.

Inside, there are Fazer candies on the table in the conference room, there are on the shelf Heikki Orvolan designed glass Kivi candlesticks, Oiva Toikan glass birds and an architect Reima Pietilä and composer From Jean Sibelius works dealing with

Consul general Jarmo Sareva arrives at the premises with Oura’s well-being ring on his finger.

“Of the tasks of the consulate general, and also of the consul general, in our field of duties, the trade is number one, the consul general of Finland in New York,” Sareva tells STT.

Of course Finland’s visibility and image as well as the promotion of Finnish culture and creative industries are also important.

“Finland is better known in the United States than it has ever been, at least since the Winter War. We have a very positive image. I would describe it so that it is known here where we are, who we are and what values ​​we stand for.”

Sareva adds that in addition to the awareness of the so-called elite, the critical mass’s awareness of Finland is now better. He has noticed that on both business and private trips in the United States.

Interview was made a day before the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (s.d.) was awarded an honorary doctorate from New York University. Marin also gave a speech on behalf of the other celebrants at the traditional Yankee Stadium. What does it say that Marin was invited to speak?

“It says something about Finland. I believe that Sanna Marin is the kind of superstar that NYU and many other big universities have sought out as a speaker in the past. As a young head of the government, he has set an example for young Americans but also for parents.”

Sareva says that Marin is well known in the United States and the images are positive.

“He is seen as a positive, modern, young prime minister leading modern Finland. It has only brought a good image to Finland.”

Before Marini, the president Sauli Niinistö made a long visit to the United States and went to see the president Joe Biden In the White House. According to Sareva, Niinistö’s skills, opinions and dignity are valued in the United States.

“Niinistö is in the category of heads of state of allied countries who are often respected here even across deep party lines. He will be included in the statesman guard.”

Finland’s application process to NATO and now its recent membership have been an important part of Finland’s visibility and recognition. According to Sareva, many similarities have been found in Russia’s aggressive war of aggression in Ukraine with Finland’s winter war.

“The Russian war of aggression has brought back to mind what those analogies were. Of course, the Finnish winter war was shorter, but the David and Goliath analogy has often been made.”

Finland NATO membership is only a couple of months old, but it has opened up and will open up opportunities in the future for defense cooperation and material procurement. According to Sareva, the membership has minimized the country risks that Finland might have felt before.

“Of course, Finland was considered a reliable partner even before membership, but we have become a full-fledged reliable ally and there is a lot of interest in us.”

Interest is also focused on Finnish know-how.

“Especially in terms of breakthrough technologies, where Finnish companies have a lot to offer that is of interest to private and public sector actors here.”

Sareva refers to Finnish expertise in areas such as quantum technology, network technologies and cyber security expertise.

April halfway through it was announced that the United States became Finland last year single largest export market.

“I have described the matter in such a way that this is the most dynamic market. For all its flaws and challenges, the US economy is dynamic. There are enormous opportunities for Finnish companies here in a big country, and we should try to take advantage of them.”

Sareva often uses the term “now you have to strike while the iron is hot” in connection with commercial opportunities in the United States.

“When it comes to this high profile of Finland, we have to admit that news cycles live very quickly. Our strike site will not last forever. That’s why we have to forge now.”

He points out that Russia is no longer a market at all, there are many uncertainties associated with China and the euro area is not growing or the growth prospects are not particularly fast.

“Despite all its uncertainties, the United States is the market that now offers big growth opportunities.”

One the delivery of the cruise ship raised Finland’s goods exports to the United States to an exceptionally high level last year.

“In service exports, one of the fastest growing sectors has been digital services for companies. It includes great scaling possibilities. It is very nice to note that Finnish companies offering digital services have found the United States and their own narrow niche [markkinaraon]to offer.”

Before her current position, Sareva worked first as an innovation and then as a cyber ambassador. He has brought those things with him to the work of the consul general.

“The role of innovation ambassador sensitized me to the startup world. I learned to understand it and also appreciate it when it comes to scaling possibilities. For my part, I have tried to network directly with startups and in the direction of local capital investors.”

In the same way, he has tried to network cyber security companies.

Another big thing that Sareva has brought with her is understanding the importance of diversity and equality.

“Companies that are diverse and equal make better results. This is a fact based on data. When the market is diverse in the United States and globally, and we live in a diverse world, then it is important that companies take that into account in their strategy.”

According to Sareva, Finnish companies from small to large have understood it very well.

Commercial in addition to these matters, the tasks of the consulate general also include the promotion of Finnish culture and improving recognition.

“Finnish culture is better known here than in a long time. It has been reflected in New York this year and will be reflected in numerous landmark events of Finnish culture.”

Last week, the Helsinki City Orchestra performed in Washington and New York. Artist Iiu Susiraja the exhibition is at the Museum of Modern Art in New York until the beginning of September.

“The value of Finnish culture, not only nationally and in terms of national identity, is also very important here. Finnish culture supports our country brand. It creates an image of Finland as a civilized country with a distinctive and unique history.”

Sareva adds that Finnish culture in the United States is consumed by well-connected and influential people all over the country.

“In that case, the value of Finnish culture for the national interest here more broadly should not be underestimated.”

Sareva worked in the years 2006–2018 at the UN both in New York and in Geneva, Switzerland, in various positions on disarmament.

“The multilateral disarmament and arms control architecture has been badly creaking in its joints for a long time now. It doesn’t look good. There have been certain bright spots, and I would like to see more bright spots.”

The bright spots mentioned by Sareva are difficult to find right now. He mentions that maybe it could be that the dialogue connection between the US and Russia is not completely broken at the moment.

“However, it gives hope that all is not lost.”

He points out that the scales have fallen from the eyes of what can be achieved through disarmament, if at the same time one is not realistic about how far the partners or perceived partners are ready to jointly follow the rules of the game. It is also reflected in cyber security.

“The UN has been trying to develop standards of responsible state behavior in the cyber environment for twenty years. Seki’s work is pretty much in low oxygen, because Russia has thoroughly challenged the international rule-based system.”