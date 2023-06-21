The measure would take effect on July 19; Minister Rui Costa (Casa Civil) says he asked the president of the institution to reassess the measure

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa (PT), said this Tuesday (June 20, 2023) that, at the request of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, he asked the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Rita Serrano, to suspend , temporarily, the announcement of charging fees for Pix from legal entities.

“It has been asked to suspend, temporarily, until the president is back next week, so that this can be discussed with the president,” said the minister after lunch with congressmen linked to the FPE (Parliamentary Front for Entrepreneurship).

On Monday (June 19), Caixa announced that it would start charging fees on transfers via Pix from companies that are customers of the bank. The measure would come into effect on July 19. Individuals and MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs) would remain exempt.

According to him, Rita argued that other banks already charge in the modality, but to legal entities (companies). Charging has been authorized by BC (Central Bank of Brazil) since November 2020. Taxation of individuals, however, is vetoed by the municipality.

I said that Caixa has a popularity that no other bank has in Brazil. Let’s wait for the president’s return to reassess this measure. This will be reassessed. It was President Lula who asked for it,” he said.