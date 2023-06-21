The Civil Guard transfers the alleged jihadist arrested last Saturday in Lucena del Puerto (Huelva) after completing the search of his home.

Last Saturday, the Civil Guard and the CNI arrested Oussama A., a 33-year-old unemployed Moroccan, accused of spreading from his town of residence, Lucena del Puerto (Huelva, 3,200 inhabitants), the jihadist ideology of the Islamic State (ISIS in its acronym in English) through the internet and at the local mosque, as reported by the armed institute on Tuesday. The arrested man, in addition to leading the prayers in the oratories to which he attended despite not being the official imam, had created “numerous accounts on social networks, participated in groups and channels [en internet]” through which he allegedly distributed the material produced by the propaganda apparatus of the terrorist organization.

Oussama, who lived with his wife, two children and two brothers-in-law in a house in Huelva, allegedly used encrypted instant messaging applications to interact “with people convicted of terrorist integration in Spain.” According to the investigators, the detainee was “immersed in the last stage of a radicalization process”, which had led him to swear allegiance to the ISIS leader, Abu al-Husein al-Huseini. The judge of the National Court María Tardón has ordered his entry into prison on Tuesday.

According to the investigation, dubbed Operation Qalat (fortress in Arabic), Oussame arrived in Spain less than three years ago, in September 2020, under the figure of family reunification, after which he obtained a temporary residence permit for work. From that moment he had always lived in Lucena del Puerto, where he very sporadically did agricultural work, although he was currently unemployed, according to sources close to the investigation. The latest annual report from the International Observatory for Studies on Terrorism (OIET), made public last April, highlighted that only seven of the 36 suspected jihadists arrested last year in Spain were unemployed.

The Civil Guard investigations suggest that the now detainee had “a low level of integration” in the community and spent most of his time at home, where he took advantage of his domain of social networks to allegedly disseminate “the most radical theses from ISIS. He only left the house punctually, on most occasions to go to work, when he managed it, or to the local mosque and oratories.

In these, Oussama exerted “a strong ideological and religious influence on the Muslims of his community” precisely because he played the role of “spiritual leader” by assuming the function of imam, details the note from the Civil Guard, which also indicates that he used his sermons to supposedly indoctrinate other faithful in the terrorist postulates of the Islamic State. “His strong feeling of inadequacy, hatred of Spain and rejection of Western culture in general, together with the rest of the elements found during the investigation, paint him as a subject who could exert great influence on the Muslim community, both physically and virtual” , emphasizes the note from the armed institute. Investigation sources add that, despite this, he wore western-style clothing to try to go unnoticed.

The “high risk” that, according to the Civil Guard, involved his active role as recruiter and indoctrinator is what finally led to his arrest last Saturday. In the search of his home, the armed institute claims to have found “evidence that proves his participation in criminal activities,” which he does not specify. With this arrest, there are already 21 people arrested – eight of them in other countries – in the 11 operations that the Security Forces have deployed against jihadist terrorism so far this year.