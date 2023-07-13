The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) revoked 2 April decrees concerning the Basic Sanitation Legal Framework and established new rules for the sector. The changes were published in the edition of this thursday (13.jul.2023) of the Official Diary of the Union.

One of the decrees (full – 206 KB) deals with the regionalized provision of public basic sanitation services. The other (full – 180 KB) provides for the methodology for proving the economic and financial capacity of public service providers for the supply of drinking water or sanitary sewage.

The repeal and publication of new rules responds to the request of the National Congress. Congressmen complained about 2 points of the April decrees:

which made the criteria more flexible for companies to prove their economic and financial capacity to sign contracts;

which allowed public companies to take on contracts without bidding in some places such as metropolitan regions.

Deputies and senators would overturn the excerpts, but came to an agreement with the government. Planalto committed itself to revoking the decrees and publishing new ones that met the demands of congressmen.

On Tuesday (July 11), the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), withdrew from the agenda the project that overturns the excerpts in question. He considered that, with the agreement, the text would no longer have a reason to exist and should no longer be analyzed by senators.