Joe Biden from Lithuania warned Vladimir Putin and Russia. On the sidelines of the NATO summit that took place in the last few hours, the US president gave a speech at the University of Vilnius, in which he spoke above all of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “NATO is stronger and more united than ever,” Biden reiterated.

“Putin thought that NATO and Western leaders would split, but he was wrong”, “he made a wrong bet that support for Kiev would end” but “we will defend freedom today, tomorrow and as long as it is needed” Biden said in front to Lithuanian university students. A promise to Ukraine, therefore, also because “the defense of freedom is not a day’s or a year’s work, it is our life’s vocation. Ever”. “We are hardened for the future fight, our unity will not waver” thundered the US president again.

Just Biden shortly before had a face to face with the Ukrainian president Volodymy Zelensky, who called it “a significant and strong meeting”.