Brazilian and French presidents spoke by phone this Thursday (26.jan.2022)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke by telephone with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, this Thursday (26.jan.2022).

Lula invited the Frenchman to visit the Itaguaí shipyard (RJ), where the nuclear submarine project is located, with French collaboration. They were also mentioned in the conversation, according to a statement released by the Planalto Palace:

Mercosur-European Union – Lula indicated that he wants to conclude the trade agreement;

– Lula indicated that he wants to conclude the trade agreement; fake news – discussed combating rumors that fuel extremists and anti-democracy acts;

– discussed combating rumors that fuel extremists and anti-democracy acts; climate change – they talked about the Amazon Countries Summit (France has a piece of the biome through French Guiana);

– they talked about the Amazon Countries Summit (France has a piece of the biome through French Guiana); global governance – the presidents mentioned a change in the international financial architecture to combat inequality and climate change;

– the presidents mentioned a change in the international financial architecture to combat inequality and climate change; Russia & Ukraine – Lula called for greater engagement from global leaders and a “political G20”.

Both Lula and Macron published about the conversation on their profiles on twitter. “I reiterated France’s support after the attacks on Brazilian democracy”wrote Macron.

Lula has cultivated his international image for decades, a process that was accelerated during his 1st government.

The PT’s relations with socialists and social democrats in Europe, however, go back even further. They started when he was still a trade unionist at ABC Paulista.

That not is Emmanuel Macron’s political group, which has a more liberal profile. The Frenchman, however, was one of the world leaders who had the greatest friction with Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The environmental agenda, for example, is dear to Macron and to European politics in general. Lula has said he will rebuild Brazilian policy in the area. During the Bolsonaro government, there were consecutive increases in deforestation in the Amazon.

In addition, the political group that most threatens the French president has similarities with Bolsonarism, the main opposition to Lula in Brazil.

In November 2021, Macron received the petista, who had not yet returned to being president, at the Élysée Palace in Paris. In 2022, also before being elected, Lula declared support for the French president, who was running for re-election.