The Blancos overturn the initial disadvantage signed by Morata. The seals of Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius were decisive in extra time after the 1-1 draw in regulation minutes. Colconeros outnumbered in the last 20′ for a red card to Savic

The Bernabeu celebrates after a long and thrilling evening. Because Atletico almost hit the coup and surrendered only in extra time after the initial lead signed by Morata. In the semifinals, after the first Madrid cup derby decided on a one-off match, Real Madrid goes there, once again able to rise again in the last minutes. The goals of the new entry Rodrygo and Benzema were decisive, who redeemed a dull evening by overtaking in the first extra time. Closes the games Vinicius Jr for the final 3-1 in the 121st minute. The Blancos thus return to hit the semi-final after four years and throw their rivals rojiblancos into turmoil, who no longer have any goals left for the season except for a placement in the Champions League area, which is far from guaranteed at the moment. See also Fabián Puerta returns after sanction and warns: 'Difficult days are coming for Nairo'

morata deludes — Finally on the pitch after a vigil engulfed by controversy, disagreements (the ticket case) and tensions generated by the racist attack against Vinicius Jr. Real at Atletico were not spared, exactly as the respective sides predicted, but to dictate law was a perhaps hungrier Atletico and certainly better prepared in the first part. For the rojiblanca defense it was all in all easy to defuse the white trident made up of Benzema, Vinicius and Valverde. On the other hand, up front, a well thought out action was enough to explode the joy of the visiting fans and send the merengue troop into a tailspin. All thanks to Morata, author of the former’s most classic goal in the 19th minute at the end of a perfect Koke-Molina combination. Mendy’s injury at the end of the first half also complicated Ancelotti’s plans, but Real still lost a full half before waking up and changing gears. See also Cristiano Ronaldo played what could have been his last home game at Old Trafford

white law — Despite the greater ball possession, the Blancos didn’t produce much before going to the break beyond a poisonous free-kick from Kroos on which Militao failed to deflect the net. Definitely better in the second half, when Real started juggling the ball with rapid vertical plays. At that point, however, a super Oblak took the chair, prodigious in the 58th minute with a double close intervention on Benzema and Vinicius. Courtois was certainly no less, who in the 73rd minute literally removed a powerful placement from Griezmann from the intersection. However, the Blancos drew the trump card fifteen minutes from the end, when Ancelotti threw Rodrygo into the fray: a game that drew applause from the Brazilian and closed it with a sweet winning right winger at the near post after sending Witsel and Hermoso to the bar. Once the draw was reached, the Blancos launched themselves against an Atletico who made the mistake of hiding. This is how, now in extra time and after a couple of header attempts by Rudiger, Real’s hammering pressure led to Benzema’s winning paw when the Colchoneros were just ten down due to the expulsion of Savic (two bookings within three minutes). Little to do at that point for the Cholo gang, who even conceded the third goal in the last minute with a lethal counterattack from Vincius Jr. See also All the titles conquered by Pelé throughout his career

January 26 – 11.40pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Copa #del #Rey #Reals #winning #comeback #Atletico #Ancelottis #semifinal