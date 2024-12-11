The president of Brazil, Lula da Silva will undergo a “low-risk” intervention this Thursday within the “scheduled treatment” after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage for which he already underwent surgery, the hospital reported this Wednesday.

The 79-year-old president will undergo an “eembolization of the middle meningeal artery“, a non-invasive procedure that is used to minimize the risk of possible bleeding inside the head, as detailed by the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital of São Paulo in a statement.

“When a hematoma is drained, there is a small chance that the small arteries in the meninges – membranes that cover the central nervous system – will cause minor bleeding in the future. This complementary procedure minimize that risk“Dr. Roberto Kalil explained to journalists.

Kalil clarified that this new intervention is “a type of catheterization” that is “low risk” and “relatively simple”and explained that it will last an hour and will be done “with anesthesia.” “There is no change in the president’s state of health. The evolution is very good,” he stressed, later adding that this new procedure will not mean delays in the recovery of the head of state, in power since January 2023. A source stated that this intervention It is “a less invasive surgery” and “safer” than the firstwhen a trepanation was performed to drain the hematoma.

“Lucid, oriented and conversing”

The latest bulletin from the medical center noted that Lula continues under intensive care and is “well.” During the day “he performed physical therapy, walked and received visits from family members.” Hours earlier, the hospital indicated that Lula was progressing “without incident.”

The Brazilian ruler was “lucid, oriented and conversational” and “he spent the night well,” according to the first bulletin this Wednesday, which also reported that he continued with the drainage while awaiting “new routine examinations.”





The progressive leader He began to feel unwell on Monday afternoon. and that night he went to the Syrian Lebanese unit in Brasilia with “headaches.” There he underwent an MRI that confirmed “bleeding” of “three centimeters” between the skull and the brain, for which he was urgently transferred to São Paulo to undergo surgery.

The hematoma is fruit of the fall he suffered on October 19 in the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Presidency, when he hit his head in the bathroom and had to receive five stitches in the back of his neck.