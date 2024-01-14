To enjoy a good and relaxing vacation, nothing like the recommendations of specialists to choose a place that, in addition to beautiful landscapes, has good entertainment options and delicious food, and On the Travelers' Choice Award Best of the Best list in the United States, California stood out in first place.

The city of Napa won first place on the list of the best destinations to visit in 2024 according to Tripadvisor. The company explains that while gold and silver were behind the millions of people who flocked to this place in the 19th century, today its wealth is based on liquid gold: Chardonnays, Cabernet Sauvignons and Pinot Noirs.

As you can see, This is a destination and ideal for those who enjoy good wine. since it has a great variety of vineyards and, of course, excellent restaurants and inns where you can enjoy the best exponents of this drink.

Napa is also a great option for those looking to get in touch with nature. and enjoy the atmosphere, since little by little it has been modernized and has left behind the horse posts to replace them with bicycle racks, since this means of transportation is one of the best options to explore the place.

According to user ratings, best thing to do in Napa is, of course, enjoy wine tastingsin addition to outdoor activities and, if you don't have much travel time, there are various day trips in which it is possible to get to know the best of this California city.

Other must-see destinations in the United States in 2024

Every year, Tripadvisor makes lists to reward destinations, hotels, restaurants and activities so that travelers can enjoy the best experiences around the world. Your results are based on reviews and ratings collected over the last 12 months.

In the Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best list in the United States category, the best 10 destinations were: