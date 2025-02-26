02/26/2025



A good goal from Endrick after an extraordinary assistance from Bellingham decided the fate of the first semifinal of the Cup semifinal between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. The white team takes advantage to get ticket to the final, although it must endorse it … In the Santiago Bernabéu. The Real made the game want, but he ran into a great performance of Lunin, which prevented the local goal. The party stopped in the prolongation of the first half for the shouts from the “Asencio, move” stands, which occurred when the defense, lateral this time, received the first yellow card of the match. Before it had already been pidered.

Sánchez Martínez was notified by Vinicius of the songs and the referee went to the band to talk with the coaches of both teams, the delegate of the Real and a member of the Ertzaintza. The game resumed when the following message was shown by the videomarkers: “No to racist, xenophobic and intolerant songs, encourages and supports the team respecting the rival,” written in Spanish and Basque.

One by one of the prominent KUBO From more to less. The best of your team in the first half hour. Incisive and threatening, as the rest ran into Lunin. He lowered a lot in the resumption. Endrick Good uncheck and better shot to open the score in Anoeta. Again he exhibited those virtues in the second part to send a trallazo to the crossbar. Aranburu He had to cover Vinicius and suffered to maintain the tone, although he achieved the main objective. Lunin Partidazo del Ukranian. Agile and with reflexes to clear all the balls that were between the three sticks. Gular He had his chance as a starter and his party left the staff cold. Little contribution compared to the rest of the offensive players. Oyarzabal More worried about discussing with the referee than in the game itself. The ones he had stopped lunin. Bellingham Huge pass to Endrick on the first goal. Good game, fighting, stealing and always looking towards the rival goal. Remiro He made the stop at Bellingham, and took out some saving hand more on an inspired night. Vinicius He worked as a captain in the first half. In your sauce. He wanted his band, but he lacked success in the auction. Brais The best of the real one. With hierarchy in the center of the field and good approaches to the area. Without fortune there. Asencio The Ancelotti experiment placing it on the right side did not go well. Replaced to rest after receiving insults from the stands. Fran García With the passing of the minutes he was encouraged to go to the attack, although his teammates did not find him.











