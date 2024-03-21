The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, criticized the decision of the Barcelona Court that authorized the ex-footballer's release on bail. Daniel Alves after his four and a half year sentence for raping a woman in a nightclub in Barcelona.

“The money that Dani Alves has, the money that someone could lend him, cannot redeem the offense of a man towards a woman he raped”said the president on Wednesday night during a dinner to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the Workers' Party (PT), in Brasilia.

The investigating judge of the case has agreed to the admission to prison without bail for the Brazilian international player. Photo:EFE Share

The court of Barcelona, ​​Spain) On Wednesday, he gave the green light to the provisional release of the former Brazilian international pending his sentence on appeal, after paying a bail of one million euros ($1.09 million).

“A scandal” for the plaintiff's lawyer, who denounced the existence of “justice for the rich.” The ex-lateral of the Brazilian team and the FC Barcelona He was sentenced last month to four and a half years in prison for the crime of sexual abuse against a woman in December 2022 at the Sutton nightclub in the Catalan capital.

The athlete is 39 years old. Photo:Instagram: @danialves Share

“We see that Daniel Alves can be released upon payment. I learned in Pernambuco (his home state in northeastern Brazil), when I was little, that a person who owned 20 contos de reis (ancient Brazilian currency) did not go to prison. This is still the case“Lamented Lula.

Last week, the Brazilian president had already called for the imprisonment of another soccer star from his country convicted of rape, the former striker Robinhoconsidering that he had to “pay the price for his irresponsibility” for an “unforgivable” crime.

Robinho, Brazilian player. Photo:AFP Share

On Wednesday, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) of Brazil decided that Robinho He must serve a nine-year prison sentence in his country for gang rape pronounced in absentia in Italy for events dating back to 2013, when he was an AC Milan player.

SPORTS

With AFP.