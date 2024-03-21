Another explosive device went off at the home of plumber Ron van Uffelen in Vlaardingen in the night from Wednesday to Thursday, after which his home was closed again. That reports the Rotterdam police. According to police, the fire was a thrown fireworks, and no one was injured. Explosives have gone off twelve times at the plumber's home and other properties in less than a year. The reason for this is unclear.

The most recent attack took place while the municipality had just stopped providing additional security to Van Uffelen's home. Mayor Bert Wijbenga (VVD) has announced that additional surveillance will be deployed in the street. The detective team investigating the case is being expanded.

In the meantime, a case is also underway against a 27-year-old Rotterdam resident who is suspected of placing explosives at the house in December last year. The Public Prosecution Service has demanded a prison sentence of 2.5 years, of which 6 months is conditional, against him. The wife of plumber Van Uffelen said during the handling of the case that she is “furious, worried and sad.” “Our children have the right to a safe childhood,” the woman said.

The security at Van Uffelen's home has been privately purchased by the municipality since December. “The police had also scaled up considerably, but that was not enough. Criminals appeared to be able to slip through supervision,” Mayor Wijbenga said at the time. Because the attacks have led to strong feelings of fear in Vlaardingen, “we counted our knots and took the exceptional decision to organize security ourselves,” said the mayor.

Also read

Poor sleep, loss of appetite, stomach ache: the impact of a bomb in a residential area. 'Do I want my child to grow up here?'