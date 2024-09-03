Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2024 – 7:50

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will participate, this Tuesday, the 3rd, in the inauguration ceremony of the Minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Mauro Campbell Marques as the new National Justice Inspector. The event will take place in the plenary of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) at 10 am.

According to the agenda of the Presidency of the Republic, after the event, Lula will have a meeting at 11:30 a.m. with the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, at the Planalto Palace. In the afternoon, at 2:40 p.m., the Chief of the Executive will meet with Ministers Ricardo Lewandowski (Justice) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and with the Special Secretary for Legal Affairs of the Civil House, Marcos Rogerio de Souza.

After the meeting, at 3:30 p.m., Lula will have a meeting with the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias. The meeting was initially scheduled for this Monday, the 2nd. However, during the afternoon, the presidency’s agenda was updated and the meeting was canceled.

The last official commitment of the day will be at 4:30 pm with Rui Costa and the executive secretary of the Civil House, Miriam Belchior.